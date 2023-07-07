Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 5,985 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 332.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

