Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 9,843 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK opened at $90.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

