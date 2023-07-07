Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $243.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.86. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.10 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

