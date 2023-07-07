Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 5.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 1.2 %

MEDP stock opened at $233.98 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $243.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.