Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,910,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,647,000 after buying an additional 247,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $7.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.