Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 28,949 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.70. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Resources Connection Profile

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

