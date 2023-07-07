Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 39,200 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 261,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 10.24 and a 200-day moving average of 9.98. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 11.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

