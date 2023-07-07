Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,712 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $115.64 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

