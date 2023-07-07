Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 95,111 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

