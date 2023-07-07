Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,945,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.75 and its 200-day moving average is $163.16. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

