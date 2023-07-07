Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,993 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honest were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honest during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 225,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honest by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 163,649 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $1.64 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,487 shares of company stock valued at $128,937. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Honest from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

