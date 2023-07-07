Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in American States Water by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

