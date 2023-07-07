Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,638 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 62,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,435,484.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,376,851 shares in the company, valued at $54,833,952.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $610,837.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 980,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,826,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,150 shares of company stock worth $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares worth $4,472,582. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

