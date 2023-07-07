Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc Holtzman purchased 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $249,944.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $633.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEC. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About TTEC

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

