Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 551.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in StoneX Group by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

