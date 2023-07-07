Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of News by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

