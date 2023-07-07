Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,371 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,762,000 after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,734,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of INN stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $698.02 million, a P/E ratio of -72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of May 3, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 103 assets, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,334 guestrooms located in 24 states.

