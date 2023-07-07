Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,476,302 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $599,675,000 after buying an additional 530,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,884,000 after buying an additional 449,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,534 shares of company stock worth $25,619,788 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

