Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.85 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

