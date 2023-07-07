Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Snap-on by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,510.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,639 shares of company stock worth $19,837,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNA opened at $281.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $192.25 and a one year high of $289.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

