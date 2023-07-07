Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

TRV opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.31.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

