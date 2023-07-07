Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.21. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

