Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

