Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

PCRX opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -141.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $48,191.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,533.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,318 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

