Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,908,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 509,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 495,607 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 31.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 107.13%. The firm had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

