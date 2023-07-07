Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 19,025 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

