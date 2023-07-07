Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

