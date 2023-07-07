Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 485.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

