Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 11,090 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 291.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TALO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,671,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

