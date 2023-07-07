Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 126,337 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 9,102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,337 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 1,267,169 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $33,148,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $20,644,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 216.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 613,402 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.76%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

