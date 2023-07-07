Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 14,964 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

