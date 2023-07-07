Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 209 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.72.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

