Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 62,721 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

