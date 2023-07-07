Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 68,611 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after acquiring an additional 851,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,122,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTON. KeyCorp began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,380 shares of company stock valued at $579,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

