Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 537,839 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 537,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,900 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.48 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 66.50% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.52.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

