Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 82,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 750,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 95,139 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 494.12%.

GMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

