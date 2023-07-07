Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,398 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPNS. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Sapiens International Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.