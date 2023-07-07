Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $76,958,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after acquiring an additional 610,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 2,119.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 248,133 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,764,486 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

