Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 198,846 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,846 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Polianta Ltd lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

