Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 362 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
