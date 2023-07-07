Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 518,508 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TUP stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.11. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

