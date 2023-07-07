Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,195 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,211,000 after purchasing an additional 663,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE POR opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

