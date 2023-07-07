Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 78,760 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.