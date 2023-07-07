Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,096 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 303,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,754,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,228,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ADT by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,855,414 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jamie Elizabeth Haenggi acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,443,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,681.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 1.71. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.