Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

