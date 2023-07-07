Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.38 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

