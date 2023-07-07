Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 832.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 143,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $192.41 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 90.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

