Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after buying an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.62.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 34.69%. Denbury’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denbury presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

