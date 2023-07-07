Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST – Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,950,216 shares.
Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.
