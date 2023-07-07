Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $162.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. Allstate has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -40.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

